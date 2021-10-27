PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla had a striking bicycle kick goal and the Portland Timbers eliminated the San Jose Earthquakes from playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night.

The Timbers (15-13-4) snapped a three-game losing streak as they try to hold on to the fourth spot in the Western Conference with two games remaining.

The Earthquakes (9-10-13) have never won at Providence Park.

The Earthquakes were in 10th place in the West and coming off a 1-1 draw at home with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. San Jose made the playoffs last season, ending a two-year postseason drought, but fell to Sporting Kansas City on penalties in the opening round.

The Timbers fell to the Whitecaps 3-2 last Wednesday. Portland, which was also eliminated in the first round last season, is still just four points above the playoff line.

Diego Chara scored in the 34th minute to put Portland in front. Asprilla added a goal on a bicycle kick from some 20 yards out in the 55th minute. It was his 10th goal of the season.

The Earthquakes saw the return of defenders Defenders Marcos Lopez and Nathan after they had to sit out a game for yellow card accumulation.

