PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund’s 20 points helped Portland defeat Florida A&M 91-54 Wednesday night.

Sjolund also added six rebounds for the Pilots (2-0). Moses Wood added 18 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Tyler Robertson recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Tillmon led the way for the Rattlers (0-2) with 16 points and two steals. Florida A&M also got 14 points and two steals from Byron Smith. In addition, Saiyd Burnside finished with four points and two steals.

Portland led Florida A&M 42-21 at the half, with Robertson (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Portland outscored Florida A&M by 16 points in the second half, and Sjolund scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Portland hosts Portland State and Florida A&M visits Oregon State.