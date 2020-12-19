ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Isaiah Pope had 14 points off the bench to carry Dixie State to a 90-69 win over Bethesda on Saturday night.

Frank Staine had 14 points for Dixie State (4-1). Jacob Nicolds added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jarod Greene had 10 points.

Steve Wooten had 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Flames, who have now lost eight games in a row to start the season. Chris Murry added six rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com