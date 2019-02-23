Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shamorie Ponds had 27 points, five assists and five steals as St. John’s beat Seton Hall 78-70 on Saturday night.

Marvin Clark II had 18 points for St. John’s (20-8, 8-7 Big East). Justin Simon added 10 points. Sedee Keita had four blocks for the home team.

The Red Storm swatted a season-high 12 blocks.

Myles Powell had 26 points for the Pirates (16-11, 7-8). Michael Nzei added 11 points. Sandro Mamukelashvili had eight rebounds.

Most Read Sports Stories

The Red Storm evened the season series against the Pirates with the win. Seton Hall defeated St. John’s 76-74 on Dec. 29. St. John’s plays Xavier at home on Thursday. Seton Hall faces Georgetown on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press