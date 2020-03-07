Most Read Sports Stories
- UW softball has an emerging star in SilentRain Espinoza, who has become a role model for other Native athletes
- Senate passes bill allowing sports gambling in Washington state tribal casinos
- Hardwood Classic: Scores, updates and more from Washington state basketball tournament
- Seahawks scouting XFL star P.J. Walker as possible backup for Russell Wilson
- Could coronavirus force the Mariners to play their season-opening homestand outside Seattle?
