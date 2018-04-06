MarinersMLBNBANFLSeahawksSports Poll: Who is the most significant athlete or coach in Seattle pro sports history? Originally published April 6, 2018 at 5:42 pm Updated April 6, 2018 at 6:02 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryPast 2 Masters champions Garcia, Willett miss cut Previous StoryPirates 99-year-old usher retires after 81 seasons
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.