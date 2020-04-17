Most Read Sports Stories
- Stanford withdraws scholarship for four-star Eastside Catholic football recruit Ayden Hector after seeking police records
- One-and-none: Why Washington has struggled to make the NCAA tournament with star freshmen
- Seattle Times NFL mock draft: Will Jacob Eason go in the first round? Who will the Seahawks pick?
- Which current and former Seahawks are best-suited to follow Drew Brees' path into broadcasting?
- Ranking Seahawks NFL draft classes Nos. 22-12: Where does 'The Boz' fit?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.