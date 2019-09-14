Most Read Sports Stories
- Should the Seahawks make a run at Minkah Fitzpatrick? The next week or two could tell a lot
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the No. 23 UW Huskies' 52-20 win over Hawaii
- What to watch for when No. 23 Washington hosts Hawaii, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- Anthony Gordon passes No. 20 Washington State past Houston to start season 3-0
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.