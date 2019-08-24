Most Read Sports Stories
- Sophomore quarterback Jake Haener leaves UW Huskies one week before season opener
- Impressions from the Seahawks' preseason win against the Los Angeles Chargers | Analysis
- Analysis: Seven Seahawks with a lot on the line Saturday against the Chargers
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- We know Jacob Eason has the arm, but does he have the other traits to take UW to the promised land? | Matt Calkins
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.