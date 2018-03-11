College BasketballNCAA TournamentSports Poll: Which No. 1 seed will play the longest in the NCAA men’s tournament? Originally published March 11, 2018 at 4:31 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryRobinson Cano forced out of the Mariners’ game on Sunday with hamstring tightness Previous StoryJake Arrieta gets a deal he likes, ace set to join Phillies
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.