Cougar FootballCougarsHuskiesHusky FootballNFLPac-12SeahawksSports Poll: Which football team will win the most games next season? Originally published February 6, 2018 at 5:53 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next Story‘It’s on’: Chris Petersen and the Huskies taking aim at USC’s reign in Pac-12 recruiting Previous StoryHow and when to watch the 2018 Olympics: TV & radio listings for PyeongChang Olympic Games
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.