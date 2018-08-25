MarinersMLBSoccerSoundersSportsStormWNBA Poll: Storm’s first playoff game. M’s at Arizona. Sounders at Portland. How many will you be watching on Sunday? Originally published August 25, 2018 at 5:06 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryKevin Sutherland shoots course-record 12-under-par 60 to lead Boeing Classic heading into final round Previous StoryStoppage-time goal ruins Reign’s shutout bid in 1-1 draw vs. North Carolina Courage
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.