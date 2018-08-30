College FootballHuskiesHusky FootballNFLSeahawksSports Poll: Is Seattle now a Husky town or a Seahawks town? Originally published August 30, 2018 at 5:22 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryHerman says he’ll talk to NCAA if asked about strip club Previous StoryNo. 2 prospect Evan White headlines Mariners’ minor leaguers selected for Arizona Fall League
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.