Most Read Sports Stories
- Washington golfers, officials cling to hope that Gov. Inslee will lift coronavirus shutdown order in May
- Hall of Famer Steve Largent enjoys Seahawks' appreciation, and a little Seattle anonymity
- Kevin Garnett on affinity for Seattle: 'I would love to ... buy the Seattle SuperSonics' VIEW
- XFL suspends operations, terminates all employees, but Jim Zorn says he has hopes league will continue
- Seahawks pre-draft position preview: Expect Seattle to keep searching for a third receiver
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.