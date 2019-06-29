Most Read Sports Stories
- Meet the power couple taking over Seattle sports (and the World Cup): Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
- WSU's Jalen Thompson will enter NFL supplemental draft. Could the Seahawks be interested?
- Teammates first, spouses second: Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley tied the knot in Seattle
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- He was the No. 1 amateur in the world as a senior at UW. Now, he's giving up professional golf.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.