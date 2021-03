Prized prospect Jarred Kelenic starts his return. Is it in time to make a push to play in left field for Mariners?

How bright is the future for the Husky men? Let's just say you won't need shades when gazing in crystal ball.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here