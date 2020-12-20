NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame top final AP Top 25 of regular season; Texas A&M ranked No. 5.
POLL ALERT: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame top final AP Top 25 of regular season; Texas A&M ranked No. 5
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.