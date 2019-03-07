LAS VEGAS (AP) — Darryl Polk Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Pepperdine to a 61-53 win over Pacific in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tourney on Thursday night.
Pepperdine (14-17) advances to play Loyola Marymount on Friday.
Colbey Ross had 14 points for Pepperdine. Jade Smith added 10 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had four blocks for Pepperdine.
Jeremiah Bailey scored a season-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Tigers (14-18). Roberto Gallinat added 13 points. Lafayette Dorsey had 10 points.
