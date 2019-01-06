BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 16 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and LSU outscored No. 21 Texas A&M 12-0 over the final three minutes for a 63-52 victory on Sunday.

Pointer, who came in shooting under 50 percent from the free-throw line, made 9 of 10, all in the fourth quarter including two with three minutes left for a 53-52 lead and the start of the 12 straight Tigers points.

Chennedy Carter’s free throw gave Texas A&M its final point before she fouled out with 2:37 to go with her first double-double this season: 20 points and 10 rebounds. Without the SEC’s leading scorer, the Aggies missed their final four shots and committed three turnovers.

Jaelyn Richard-Harris added 11 points and Ayana Mitchell 10 for LSU (10-4, 1-1 SEC).

Ciera Johnson added 13 points for the Aggies (11-4, 0-2), who lost to No. 23 South Carolina on Thursday — their first consecutive losses since February 2017. Texas A&M had 21 turnovers, eight by Carter.