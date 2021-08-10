BOSTON (AP) — Free agent point guard Dennis Schröder said Tuesday he is signing a one-year deal with the Celtics, ending his up-and-down one-year stint with the Lakers.

“I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing with the Boston Celtics!” Schröder posted on Instagram. “This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and a honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?!”

ESPN reported the pending deal with Boston is for the $5.9 million mid-level exception. Schröder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers during the season.

Schröder, 27, was dealt by Oklahoma City to Los Angeles last offseason in a deal that netted the Thunder veteran Danny Green and 2020 first-round pick Jaden McDaniels.

But after averaging 19 points and shooting 47% from the field and 39% from 3-point range in his final season with the Thunder, Schröder saw those averages drop to 15.4 points, 44% from the field and 34% from 3 in Los Angeles.

He joins a Boston team that needed a point guard after trading four-time All-Star Kemba Walker and the $74 million he was owed over the remaining two years of his contract to Oklahoma City. The deal gave the Celtics salary cap room and the return of big man Al Horford.

Celtics president Brad Stevens is trying to improve the roster for new coach Ime Udoka, whom Stevens hired in June as his successor.

