SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers reached the Asian Champions League final by beating Ulsan Hyundai on penalties Wednesday after scoring an 89th-minute equalizer in an all-South Korean matchup.

Pohang won the shootout 5-4 with Ulsan’s Dutch defender Dave Bulthuis the only player to miss, sending the first penalty over the bar. The game finished 1-1 after 120 minutes at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Pohang will face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final on Nov. 23 in Riyadh. The two teams are tied on a record three titles each in the competition.

Ulsan, the defending champion, took the lead seven minutes after the break as Yun Il-lok scored from close range after Pohang goalkeeper Lee Jun spilled a low cross.

Pohang, which last won the title in 2009, nearly equalized just after the hour mark as a close-range header from Lim Sang-hyub was palmed away by Jo Hyeon-woo. Ulsan was reduced to 10 men shortly after when captain Won Du-jae was sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge.

With one minute remaining, Australian defender Alex Grant’s looping header from a right-sided free kick deceived Ulsan’s goalkeeper and took the game into extra time.

On Tuesday, Al-Hilal defeated local rival Al-Nassr 2-1 in an all-Saudi Arabian semifinal in Riyadh.

