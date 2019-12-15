BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden tied his career high with 23 points as Bowling Green defeated Cleveland State 72-58 on Sunday.

Plowden shot 11 for 13 from the floor.

Dylan Frye had 11 points and eight assists for Bowling Green (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Trey Diggs added 10 points.

The Falcons forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Craig Beaudion had 10 points for the Vikings (4-7). Algevon Eichelberger added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Bowling Green takes on Norfolk State on Friday. Cleveland State plays DePaul at home on Wednesday.

