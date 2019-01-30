ATLANTA (AP) — The Players Coalition has announced the recipients of grants totaling $2 million given to six national nonprofit organizations.
National Juvenile Defender Center, Communities In Schools, The Justice Collaborative, Year Up, Center for Policing Equity and Advancement Project National Office received the grants.
“Our goal has always been to work hand in hand with groups that can provide evidence-based solutions to achieve change and make a lasting difference on impacted citizens,” said Anquan Boldin, a co-founder of the coalition.
Boldin and fellow co-founder Malcolm Jenkins, a Pro Bowl safety with the Philadelphia Eagles, highlighted the coalition’s goals and plans to impact racial and social inequality.
“America has an incarceration problem,” Jenkins said. “Incarceration doesn’t solve the problem, it exacerbates the poverty problem in America.”
The Players Coalition was formed in 2017 and focuses on polices and community relations, criminal justice reform and education and economic advancement.
