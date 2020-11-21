BRISTOL, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney’s first game in joint charge of English second-tier club Derby ended in a 1-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

The record scorer for England was one of four members of the Derby coaching staff given control on an interim basis. The others are Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker.

Player-coach Rooney was on the field for the full game against City.

Famara Diedhiou scored the only goal.

Derby parted company with former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu after slipping to last place in the Championship.

Derby is awaiting the completion of a takeover bid led by Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan — a member of the ruling family of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour — before making its next managerial move.

