PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh tried to lock up its backfield of the future during the early signing period that began Wednesday.

The Panthers signed 18 players in all, including quarterback Davis Beville from Greenville, South Carolina, and running back Daniel Carter. Carter played for powerful St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 6-foot-5 Beville passed for 88 touchdowns against 20 interceptions during his high school career at Greenville High. The Panthers are trying to improve their depth behind quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was erratic during his first season as a starter. Pitt (7-6) won its first ACC Coastal Division championship and will face Stanford in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.

The Panthers are also looking for fresh faces at running back with seniors Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall — both of whom topped 1,000 yards rushing this season — graduating. Carter ran for over 1,000 yards during his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas, including 195 yards and three touchdowns in the state championship game.

