NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Soroka argued his salary arbitration case with the Atlanta Braves on Friday, arguing for a raise from $583,500 to $2.8 million while the team maintained the right-hander should be paid $2.1 million.

A decision by arbitrators Frederic Horowitz, Margaret Brogan and Robert Herzog is expected Saturday.

Soroka, 23, was 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three starts during the pandemic-shortened season. His year ended when he tore his right Achilles tendon while pitching against the New York Mets on Aug. 3. Soroka had surgery four days later and hopes to be ready for opening day.

Decisions also are pending for St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty and for Tampa Bay left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

Flaherty, 25, asked for a raise from $604,500 to $3.9 millionm and the Cardinals argued for $3 million to arbitrators Howard Edelman and Steven Wolf and Walt De Treux.

Flaherty was 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA in nine starts, striking out 49 and walking 16 in 40 1/3 innings. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Yarbrough asked for a raise from $578,500 to $3.1 million and the AL champion Rays argued for $2.3 million.

The case was heard over Zoom by arbitrators Allen Ponak, Mark Burstein and Jules Bloch.

A 29-year-old left-hander, Yarbrough was 1-4 with a 3.56 ERA in nine starts and two relief appearances, striking out 44 and walking 12 in 55 2/3 innings.

He was 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in two postseason starts and five relief appearances, helping the Rays reach the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In three cases decided thus far, the New York Mets defeated third baseman and outfielder J.D. Davis, the Baltimore Orioles beat outfielder Anthony Santander, and first baseman Ji-Man Choi defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

Four players remain scheduled for hearings next week: Los Angeles catcher Austin Barnes, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano and Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson.

