NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 was exercised by the New York Yankees on Monday.

The right-hander, who turns 29 in February, was 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in a pair of postseason starts. He was sidelined between July 31 and Sept. 21 by a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.

This was Severino’s first extensive season since 2018, when he made the AL All-Star team for the second straight season. He was limited by shoulder inflammation and a strained lat muscle to three late-September starts in 2019, then had Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020, and made just four late-season relief appearances in 2021.

Severino agreed in February 2019 to a $40 million, four-year contract that included the option, which had a $2.75 million buyout. The deal will now be worth $52.5 million over five seasons.

He is 50-29 with a 3.39 ERA in seven major league seasons, striking out 709 in 638 innings.

