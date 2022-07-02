DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons announced Saturday that former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has signed a two-way contract with the team.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Boeheim led the ACC in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 19.2 points, and ranked second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.8).

In his four years with the Orange, the youngest son of head coach Jim Boeheim averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 31.5 minutes in 121 games (94 starts). The 6-foot-6 Boeheim shot 41% from the field and 36.2% from distance, finished second in school history in 3-pointers made (309), and his career total of 1,765 points ranks 13th all-time in Syracuse history.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports