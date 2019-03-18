CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Pistons will rest star forward Blake Griffin for at least one game this week to keep him as fresh as possible for their final postseason push.

Griffin will sit out Monday’s game against the Cavaliers after scoring 25 points in 33 minutes in Sunday’s win over Toronto. Coach Dwane Casey doesn’t want to overload Griffin as the Pistons (36-33) fight to hang on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Casey wants to avoid having Griffin play back-to-back games. After facing Cleveland, the Pistons will play four more games on this trip. They’re at Portland on Saturday and visit Golden State on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Griffin is averaging 24.7 points and 7.6 rebounds.

While the Pistons sit Griffin, the Cavs could be without forward Kevin Love, who is questionable with a sore back. He took a hard fall in Saturday’s loss at Dallas.

