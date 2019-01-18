DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond left Detroit’s game against Miami on Friday night with a nasal injury after he was hit in the face by an opponent’s arm.
James Johnson of the Heat caught Drummond in the face in the first half, and the Detroit big man left after playing only 7:14. Drummond is not expected to return.
Ish Smith, a backup point guard for Detroit, also left because of adductor tightness. Smith was in his third game back after missing 19 because of a right adductor tear.
