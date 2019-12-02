PITTSBURGH (AP) — Catcher Elias Diaz will not return to the Pittsburgh Pirates after the club declined to offer him a contract for the 2020 season Monday.

The 29-year-old Diaz inherited the starting job last season while Francisco Cervelli dealt with a concussion before being released in August. Diaz hit .241 with two home runs and 28 RBIs in 101 games while splitting time with Jacob Stallings. Diaz struggled defensively. His 12 errors led all National League catchers and his eight passed balls ranked fifth.

The Pirates did sign shortstop Erik Gonzalez to a 2020 contract. Gonzalez hit .254 with one home run and six RBIs in his first season in Pittsburgh in 2019. He missed more than three months after fracturing his collarbone during a collision with center fielder Starling Marte in April.

