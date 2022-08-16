PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night after two innings because of right shoulder fatigue.

The Red Sox scored four runs off Keller in the first inning and added an unearned run in the second to take a 5-0 lead. He wound up allowing five runs, four earned, and five hits while walking three and striking out two.

Keller entered the game with a 4-8 record and 4.25 ERA in 22 games, including 20 starts, this season. He pitched into the sixth inning in his previous seven starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports