CINCINNATI (AP) — The second game of a series between the Pirates and Reds was postponed Saturday because of rain.

The start of the game was delayed 40 minutes before it was called with storms in the forecast all evening. It’ll be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on May 27.

It was only the 16th postponement in 17 seasons at Great American Ball Park. Two games were called off because of weather last season, including the season opener against the Nationals that was pushed back a day. An April 3 game against the Cubs also was postponed.

The Reds won the season opener 5-3 on Thursday on a sunny, 70-degree day — the Reds’ warmest home opener since 2010. The teams wrap up their opening series on Sunday, with temperatures around 40 degrees forecast.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: CF Starling Marte was back in the posted lineup after missing the opener with a migraine.

Reds: Matt Kemp was scheduled to start in left field instead of Jesse Winker. Manager David Bell said he wanted to get Kemp a chance to play early in the season. He came to the Reds in a trade with the Dodgers along with Yasiel Puig and left-hander Alex Wood.

UP NEXT

Pirates: After concluding the series Sunday, the Pirates open at PNC Park on Monday against the Cardinals.

Reds: Cincinnati wraps up its opening homestand with three games against the Brewers starting Monday.

