KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen tied his career high with 34 points plus 11 rebounds as Kent State edged past Bowling Green 96-91 on Wednesday.

Pippen was 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 9 from distance, to help reach 1,000 career points.

Michael Nuga had 16 points and nine rebounds for Kent State (8-4, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Giovanni Santiago added 14 points and Tervell Beck had 11.

The 96 points were a season best for Kent State.

Josiah Fulcher scored a season-high 23 points for the Falcons (10-6, 6-4). Justin Turner added 22 points and eight rebounds and Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points and seven rebounds.

