CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kavion Pippen had 18 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis narrowly defeated Evansville 78-73 on Saturday night.

Aaron Cook added 15 points for the Salukis. Sean Lloyd Jr. chipped in 14, Armon Fletcher scored 13 and Eric McGill had 12. Cook also had seven assists for the Salukis, while Lloyd posted eight rebounds.

Marty Hill had 20 points for the Purple Aces (10-15, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Dainius Chatkevicius added 13 points and 10 rebounds. K.J. Riley had 11 points.

Southern Illinois (13-12, 6-6) plays Drake at home on Tuesday. Evansville plays Missouri State at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com