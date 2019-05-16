FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Scott Pioli has stepped down as assistant general manager of the Atlanta Falcons.

Pioli announced the decision through the team on Thursday. He says he is “ready for a change” after more than five years with the Falcons’ organization.

The 54-year-old Pioli served as Kansas City’s general manager from 2009-12. Prior to that, he worked for nearly a decade with Bill Belichick in New England’s personnel department.

Pioli says he initially expected to spend only two or three years working under Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Dimitroff calls Pioli is a “dear friend” who provided “tremendous value” during his time with the Falcons, which included a trip to the Super Bowl during the 2016 season.

___

For more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL