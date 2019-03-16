SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Alexis Pinturault took a clear lead in the final World Cup men’s giant slalom of the season Saturday, leaving Marcel Hirscher 1.35 seconds back.

Pinturault, the Olympic and world championships bronze medalist, was 0.63 seconds faster than Matts Olsson. Swiss prospect Marco Odermatt was third, with 0.88 to make up in the afternoon second run.

Hirscher, who already clinched the overall World Cup and season-long giant slalom titles, was seventh fastest.

World champion Henrik Kristoffersen, seeking a third straight World Cup giant slalom win, was ninth, 1.49 back.

Pinturault’s France teammate, Thomas Fanara, skied out in his last World Cup race. Fanara, 37, got one career win — at the 2016 finals meeting — and 14 podium finishes in giant slalom.

