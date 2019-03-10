LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro had 27 points and 12 rebounds as San Diego rolled past Brigham Young 80-57 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.
Pineiro converted all 10 of his free throws.
Finn Sullivan had 17 points for San Diego (21-13). Isaiah Wright added 15 points.
San Diego dominated the first half and led 46-19 at the break. The Cougars’ 19 first-half points were a season low for the team.
Most Read Sports Stories
- To make Washington's Pac-12 title possible, Mike Hopkins first had to re-recruit the Huskies | Matt Calkins
- Analysis: Could the Seahawks be listening trade offers for Frank Clark?
- Missy Peterson's three-pointer gives Washington women Pac-12 tourney upset of No. 11 Oregon State VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Mariners announce Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi will start two games vs. Oakland in Japan WATCH
Yoeli Childs had 14 points for the Cougars (19-13). Connor Harding added 12 points. TJ Haws had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com