SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro had 22 points and 16 rebounds as San Diego beat Portland 63-52 on Thursday night.
Olin Carter III had 16 points for San Diego (17-11, 6-7 West Coast Conference). Finn Sullivan added 11 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Wright had seven assists for the home team.
Portland put up 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Tahirou Diabate had 12 points for the Pilots (7-21, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 14 games. Hugh Hogland added 10 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- 'The future of basketball' plays at Federal Way High School. His name is Jaden McDaniels.
- Not allowing a basket for nearly half the game, UW makes Utah latest victim of swarming defense VIEW
- 'I'm in a way better spot': Back with Mariners on minor-league deal, Dustin Ackley is hopeful, and realistic
- The Huskies have returned to prominence in the Pac-12, and so has the roar on Montlake
Marcus Shaver Jr., whose 15 points per game coming into the contest led the Pilots, scored only 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting.
The Toreros improve to 2-0 against the Pilots this season. San Diego defeated Portland 76-55 on Jan. 17. San Diego faces Saint Mary’s at home on Saturday. Portland takes on Pepperdine on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com