ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Adam Pickett sank two free throws with four seconds remaining in the second overtime to give Winthrop an 80-78 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Winthrop led 78-75 with 15 seconds left when Charleston Southern’s Christian Keeling drained a 3-pointer. Following a Winthrop timeout, Pickett drew a foul with four seconds remaining and hit both of his free throws. A Bjorn Broman steal sealed the win.

Pickett finished with 20 points for the Eagles (18-10, 10-5 Big South Conference). Broman added 15 points on four 3-pointers, Josh Ferguson had 14 points and Jermaine Ukaegbu had 10 rebounds.

Winthrop led by three at the break and was up 68-66 with 19 seconds to play in regulation when Charleston Southern’s Dontrell Shuler sank a jumper to tie it up and force the first extra period. In the low-scoring first overtime, a Pickett jumper with five seconds to go evened the score 71-all to send the game into the second overtime.

Keeling had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Buccaneers (13-14, 7-7). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

