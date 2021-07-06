By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mailbag: Are the Mariners more likely to hold onto Mitch Haniger than trade him now?
- After lengthy recruitment, Eastside Catholic DL J.T. Tuimoloau — the No. 1 player in the 2021 class — chooses Ohio State
- Is Hector Santiago's glove black or gray? The Mariners' reliever has his second glove controversy in a week.
- Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme among Gonzaga athletes positioned to prosper from NIL
- How Yusei Kikuchi became the Mariners' best pitcher and earned a spot on the AL All-Star team
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.