Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Where will Washington land? Here are all of the Huskies' conference realignment options.
- Seahawks and Trail Blazers are not for sale, says team chair Jody Allen
- Garfield High star Dalayah Daniels set to make impact after transferring home to UW
- The Pac-12 will never be the same again, and that's sad
- Mariners offense comes alive to support strong effort by Chris Flexen in 8-2 pounding of Padres VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.