By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- More than eight hours after first pitch, Mariners finish off sweep of Guardians VIEW
- Pac-12 power ratings: Utah is No. 1, followed by the L.A. schools, but Arizona was the story of Week One
- UW notebook: Evaluating Penix, Dominique Hampton's NFL ceiling and a Jordan Perryman injury update
- Safety Joey Blount bet on himself, and now he's the only UDFA to make Seahawks roster
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll likes 'challenge' of Russell Wilson, Broncos in town
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.