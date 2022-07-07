Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Here's UW's best bet — for now — in college football's shifting landscape
- Here’s what Baker Mayfield’s trade to Panthers means for Seahawks
- Analysis: With Big Ten hopes waning, what's best for Washington — a Pac-12/ACC alliance or a Big 12 bolt?
- WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia VIEW
- Analysis: Where will Washington land? Here are all of the Huskies' conference realignment options.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.