By
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: As Russell Wilson's struggles continue, frustration in Denver mounts
- Mariners acquire former All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez
- Is Michael Penix Jr. as good as gone? Assessing the star Husky QB's looming NFL draft decision
- Why the Mariners' trade for Teoscar Hernandez is a short-term home run
- Pac-12 bowl projections: Where will the Huskies and Cougars end up?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.