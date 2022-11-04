By and
Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com;
Jennifer Buchanan: jbuchanan@seattletimes.com;
Most Read Sports Stories
- What to watch for when Washington hosts No. 24 Oregon State, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- Brandon Roy returning for third stint as Garfield boys basketball coach
- How new coordinator Clint Hurtt helped turn around the Seahawks defense
- Seahawks' Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III, Tariq Woolen win player of the month honors
- Can UW avenge last year's loss to Oregon State on Friday? It'll start with stopping the run
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.