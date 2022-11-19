By
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: As Russell Wilson's struggles continue, frustration in Denver mounts
- What to watch for in No. 15 when UW hosts Colorado, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- Mariners trade Kyle Lewis to Diamondbacks
- Uncertainty in Kyle Lewis' situation led Mariners to trade him to Arizona
- Husky men suffer another inexplicable November loss, fall to Cal Baptist
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.