Most Read Sports Stories
- Ravens kicker Justin Tucker makes high-knees joke at Russell Wilson's expense
- Have the Mariners closed the gap on the Astros? It may not matter
- Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin 'grateful' for each day after weathering personal losses
- Seahawks WR DK Metcalf doesn't practice with knee injury but feels 'better,' Pete Carroll says
- Now that he's committed, 2024 Garfield QB EJ Caminong is determined to help the Huskies recruit
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.