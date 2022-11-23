By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Names to watch as Mariners search for outfield help
- UW Huskies' Kalen DeBoer agrees to two-year extension
- Seahawks' DK Metcalf fined almost $30,000 for words to ref
- How Seahawks' Russell Wilson trade compares to Cowboys' Herschel Walker deal
- Why missing Pac-12 title game could benefit UW Huskies in long run
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.