Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com;
Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Here's why the Seahawks shouldn't tank for a franchise QB
- How will UW Huskies do in Kalen DeBoer's debut season? We make game-by-game picks.
- 'You can't play afraid': Mariners' Sam Haggerty dazzles with acrobatic near catch
- Cal Raleigh homers twice, Luis Castillo goes six strong innings as Mariners drub Guardians VIEW
- What to watch for when UW hosts Kent State, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.